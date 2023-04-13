Binghamton Philharmonic announces 68th concert season

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - On Wednesday, April 12 the Binghamton Philharmonic Orchestra announced their 2023-2024 concert season.

Executive Director Paul Cienniwa said this September marks their Sixty Eighth concert season.

He said their mission for the 2023-2024 was to diversify their musicals by featuring more music for everyone to enjoy, including music from popular superhero, Syfy movies and shows.

“We’ve got music from Black Panther, Avatar, Game of Thrones, it’s just going to be quite an amazing program.” said Paul Cienniwa.

He said this season will also feature a number of guest artist including some fan favorites.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.