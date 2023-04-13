Binghamton Philharmonic announces 68th concert season

(WBNG)
By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - On Wednesday, April 12 the Binghamton Philharmonic Orchestra announced their 2023-2024 concert season.

Executive Director Paul Cienniwa said this September marks their Sixty Eighth concert season.

He said their mission for the 2023-2024 was to diversify their musicals by featuring more music for everyone to enjoy, including music from popular superhero, Syfy movies and shows.

“We’ve got music from Black Panther, Avatar, Game of Thrones, it’s just going to be quite an amazing program.” said Paul Cienniwa.

He said this season will also feature a number of guest artist including some fan favorites.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia police release new details into abduction, death of Ithaca woman who died on birthday
Shots fired
Endicott Police investigating shots fired incident
Broome Sheriff seeking subjects responsible for multiple larcenies at Lowe’s
Emergency crews respond to tractor-trailer crash near Castle Creek
Man charged with abduction in case of missing Ithaca woman who was killed in Virginia

Latest News

Community Engagement Officer Jay Peets patrols, engages with folks of Johnson City's Main Street.
JCPD Community Engagement Officer Jay Peets serves one year in the role
Upstate New York Wildfires
Emergency crews battling wildfires in Schoharie, Otsego counties
East Worcester Wildfire
New Home Protection program for Broome County homeowners