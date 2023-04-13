Boil water advisory in effect for parts of Endwell

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- The Endicott Water Department is alerting Endwell residents to boil water.

The department said, its water system lost pressure due to several water main breaks on Hoover Avenue in Endwell around 10 p.m. Wednesday. Anyone living north of Watson Boulevard, east of Hooper Road and south of Country Club Road is affected by this and will need to boil their water for the next five days. Officials said people should not drink water before it’s boiled.

The department released the advisory around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Crews are repairing the main line and service is expected to be complete by the end of April 13. Water tests will be conducted over the next several days per the New York State health code.

Affected residents will be notified when their water is safe for drinking, the department said.

