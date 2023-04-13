Campville Fire Department addresses active brush fire season

CAMPVILLE (WBNG) - As the season leads from spring into summer, fires can be more common as the weather outside dries up.

As fires are a constant threat year-round in the Southern Tier, brush fires become more common as the summer months get closer.

12 News spoke with Jeff Hontz, a firefighter and EMT at the Campville Fire Department about the increase in fires around our area during this dry time of year.

“This week we are seeing roughly probably 10-15 fires a day in each county, so out here in Tioga County just today alone there were about 5 or six fires, yesterday here in Campville we had a several acre brush fire that was out of control, but our on-duty staff was able to knock the fire down and keep it under control.” said Jeff Hontz.

Members at the Campville Fire Department stress the importance of following the burn bans that are set in place, as well as to pay attention to outside conditions in case of a fire.

If you see a wildfire or a brush fire, be sure to call your local fire or police departments.

