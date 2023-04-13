Court upholds child killer’s arson-murder conviction

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The New York State Supreme Court Appellate Division upheld the murder conviction and life without parole sentence of Dwight D. Burton, the Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced.

In 2017, Burton was found guilty by a trial of murder in the first degree, arson in the first degree and eight other related charges in the arson murder of two children on Oct. 19, 2015 at 145 Floral Ave. in Johnson City.

Burton set fire to a stairway in a residence by lighting gasoline as the people who lived there slept. As a result, Joshua Maxwell; 4, and Michael Maxwell; 3, were killed in the blaze. Their mother, Erica Kurtz, and her friend, Jessica Baxter, were severely burned.

The DA’s office noted that Burton tried killing Baxter over a failed relationship.

The Appellate Court found that the verdict was supported by the evidence presented, evidentiary rulings by the Court were proper, Burton received an effective defense, and that the sentence of life without the possibility of parole was appropriate.

“This was a long and arduous process to insure justice for Michael and Joshua,” said District Attorney Michael Korchak. “The defendant’s callous actions warrant the life without parole sentence. This will never bring those innocent children back. We hope the fact Burton will never set foot outside of prison walls can bring some closure to the family.”

Assistant District Attorney Benjamin E. Holwitt of the Appeals Bureau handled the appeal for the Broome County District Attorney’s Office.

