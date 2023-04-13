Emergency crews battling wildfires in Schoharie, Otsego counties

(WBNG) -- More than a dozen emergency crews are fighting wildfires in Otsego and Schoharie counties.

According to officials from the Schoharie and Otsego County Sheriff’s offices, there are two large wildfires. One in the area of East Worcester in Otsego County and another in Richmondville in Schoharie County. Officials say there are also several other smaller fires in the area.

As of 9 p.m. Wednesday night, officials confirmed that a portion of State Route 7 in Richmondville is still shut down due to a large fire there. More than a dozen crews are on the scene or on standby to assist in battling the blaze.

In Schoharie County, dispatchers say Forest Rangers are assessing the situation and are leading the fight against the fires there.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.