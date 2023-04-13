Ithaca man arrested for 2020 stabbing at restaurant

(WBNG 12 News)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ITHACA, NY (WBNG) -- The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest in an investigation into a 2020 stabbing.

The sheriff’s office said it charged Jemeel C. Melton, of Ithaca, NY and charged him with assault in the first degree, a felony.

Law enforcement said, around midnight, on Feb. 26, 2020, deputies responded to a stabbing at Agava Restaurant and found two people stabbed in an altercation. A preliminary investigation indicates that a 21-year-old bystander tried to intervene in the dispute and was stabbed. Another person was stabbed as the altercation continued.

The office said Melton was arraigned in Tompkins County Court and released by the judge under the supervision of probation.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged with abduction in case of missing Ithaca woman who was killed in Virginia
The former home of actress Betty White was demolished.
Betty White’s former home has been sold and demolished
Broome County Land Bank Corporation announces 2023 demolitions, begin demolition on blighted Johnson City property
Shots fired
Endicott Police investigating shots fired incident
Man charged after drugs, guns taken from residence

Latest News

Pothole repair season begins in Binghamton
Windsor Central High School senior prepares for National Association for Music Education, All-Eastern Ensemble
Boil water advisory in effect for parts of Endwell
Rumble Ponies snag first win of season, 9-8 over Somerset