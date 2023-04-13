Ithaca man arrested for 2020 stabbing at restaurant

ITHACA, NY (WBNG) -- The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest in an investigation into a 2020 stabbing.

The sheriff’s office said it charged Jemeel C. Melton, of Ithaca, NY and charged him with assault in the first degree, a felony.

Law enforcement said, around midnight, on Feb. 26, 2020, deputies responded to a stabbing at Agava Restaurant and found two people stabbed in an altercation. A preliminary investigation indicates that a 21-year-old bystander tried to intervene in the dispute and was stabbed. Another person was stabbed as the altercation continued.

The office said Melton was arraigned in Tompkins County Court and released by the judge under the supervision of probation.

