JCPD Community Engagement Officer Jay Peets serves one year in the role

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) - This month over at Johnson City Police marks a year since the department added the community engagement officer (CEO) role.

“It’s been very positive for the police department and very positive for downtown,” said Chief Brent Dodge with Johnson City Police Department. “So we’re pretty excited about it.”

Back in 2022, CEO Jay Peets was the one to kickstart this addition to the fleet, but he’s been a part of the department for about four years.

“I’ve always been a person that would stop and play games on the side of the road with the kids, football, or if they were playing soccer,” said CEO Peets. “When this opportunity came my way, I was very excited to get to know everybody on Main Street and develop a new part of my career.”

Through his outreach efforts, it’s all about building relationships with the community and to be a positive presence. CEO Peets checks on business owners, apartment owners, and property owners while walking up and down Johnson City’s Main Street.

The Chief Dodge said about 50 percent of CEO Peets’ role is dedicated to Main Street.

“Acting as a liaison between the business owners and the police department and just finding out what their needs are, what their concerns are, and addressing those directly himself,” said Chief Dodge. “The other side of the component really is the community engagement outside of Main Street. That’s where we have him going into the schools and talking to kids.”

Officer Peets is also responsible for running community meetings to hear feedback from residents, National Night Out, and more.

When it comes to year two, the chief hopes the CEO will be able to build on his current relationships as new business spots and residents come to the area. In addition, CEO Peets with continue to lead community meetings in upcoming months while also being involved with the department’s Active Shooter Training Program.

When it comes to staffing for the role, Chief Dodge said adding more CEO’s isn’t in this upcoming year’s budget, but he could see there being a need in a couple of years from now.

