Man gets 7 years in prison for receipt, distribution of child porn

(WBNG) -- The United States Department of Justice announced Thursday that a Tompkins County Man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for receipt and distribution of child pornography.

The Department of Justice said Timothy Buckley, 55, of Groton, plead guilty to the charge. He admitted that in January 2021, he received child pron from another person on a social networking platform.

He also admitted that he distributed images of child porn to an undercover law enforcement officer via the same social networking app in August 2021.

Buckley is also facing 15 years of post-release supervision. He will also have to register as a sex offender.

