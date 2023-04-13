New Home Protection program for Broome County homeowners

(KBJR)
By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - In an effort to assist residents, Home Headquarters and New York State Home and Community Renewal announced a program which will help Broome County homeowners who are at risk of flooding.

Director of Program Strategies from Home Headquarters Katie Walpole said with the NYS Resilient Retrofits Program income-eligible homeowners in Broome County, who live within the 500-year floodplain can receive loans up to $50,000 to combat the effects of climate change and possible flooding.

“A family of four would qualify if they make $92,000 or less in Broome County. it’s a 1% loan, over five to ten years and home headquarters will be with the homeowner all along the way; helping them work through what flood mitigation improvements mean and helping them to work with contractors.” said Katie Walpole.

She said with the $9 million loan fund they received from New York State Home and Community Renewal they will be able to assist homeowners in protecting their homes at a one percent interest rate.

If you would like to apply or have any questions regarding this program call (833)-DRY-WARM or visit the Home Headquarters website at www.homehg.org.

