Pothole repair season begins in Binghamton

(Kayla Madison)
By Kayla Madison
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- With the cold winter in the past and warm weather quickly approaching, hot asphalt plants were able to open this week, beginning pothole repair season in Binghamton.

Hot mix asphalt is used as a long-term pothole preventative and requires warmer weather. Crews will first work to clean up existing asphalt, followed by filling and sealing the pothole.

Department of Public Works crews are starting on the south side and will continue across the city for the rest of the spring and summer months.

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham visited crews targeting potholes Thursday morning near the corner of Vestal Avenue and Chadwick Road to ensure the most safety for motorists and pedestrians.

Further extensive roadwork within the city’s 2023 Street Improvement Plan will begin in a few weeks which will include fixing bridges and paving roads.

Residents may request additional pothole repairs through the city’s mobile app by searching “City of Binghamton” in the app store, or by calling the Department of Public Works at (607) 772-7020.

The city’s mobile app is also useful for residents to submit and track service requests for things like code violations, garbage collection and broken traffic signals.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged with abduction in case of missing Ithaca woman who was killed in Virginia
The former home of actress Betty White was demolished.
Betty White’s former home has been sold and demolished
Broome County Land Bank Corporation announces 2023 demolitions, begin demolition on blighted Johnson City property
Shots fired
Endicott Police investigating shots fired incident
Man charged after drugs, guns taken from residence

Latest News

Ithaca man arrested for 2020 stabbing at restaurant
Windsor Central High School senior prepares for National Association for Music Education, All-Eastern Ensemble
Boil water advisory in effect for parts of Endwell
Rumble Ponies snag first win of season, 9-8 over Somerset