Pothole repair season begins in Binghamton

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- With the cold winter in the past and warm weather quickly approaching, hot asphalt plants were able to open this week, beginning pothole repair season in Binghamton.

Hot mix asphalt is used as a long-term pothole preventative and requires warmer weather. Crews will first work to clean up existing asphalt, followed by filling and sealing the pothole.

Department of Public Works crews are starting on the south side and will continue across the city for the rest of the spring and summer months.

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham visited crews targeting potholes Thursday morning near the corner of Vestal Avenue and Chadwick Road to ensure the most safety for motorists and pedestrians.

Further extensive roadwork within the city’s 2023 Street Improvement Plan will begin in a few weeks which will include fixing bridges and paving roads.

Residents may request additional pothole repairs through the city’s mobile app by searching “City of Binghamton” in the app store, or by calling the Department of Public Works at (607) 772-7020.

The city’s mobile app is also useful for residents to submit and track service requests for things like code violations, garbage collection and broken traffic signals.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.