Record setting temperatures

Feeling like Summer!
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
THURSDAY: Sunny, warm, breezy. High 80 (76-82) Wind W 10-15 mph

*Record High 80 set in 1977

It’s going to be a hot and breezy day. We’ll have record setting temperatures.

Mostly clear and cool tonight with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

A few more clouds Friday with highs approaching 80.

A low moving in from the south will give us showers Saturday.

A cold front approaches from the west Sunday giving us showers and a few thunderstorms. With the low

to our north, we’ll have showers and cooler, more seasonable weather Monday and Tuesday. Cool and

cloudy Wednesday.

