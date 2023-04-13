Rumble Ponies snag first win of season, 9-8 over Somerset

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies second an early-season-high nine runs and held on to defeat the Somerset Patriots 9-8 for their first win of the 2023 season on Wednesday night. The two teams have split the first two games of the six-game series.

Wyatt Young led off the fourth with a single and Tanner Murphy followed with a walk. JT Schwartz hit an RBI single to center, cutting the deficit to 2-1. Brandon McIlwain then drove home Murphy with an RBI groundout and Dariel Gomez followed with a go-ahead RBI single to give Binghamton a 3-2 lead.

The Patriots rallied back to tie the game in the top of the fifth. Rowdey Jordan and Branden Fryman reached base to start the home half of the inning. Murphy came up two batters later and brought home Jordan with an RBI single to make it 4-3. Then, Schwartz came up to the plate with runners on base again and drilled a two-run double to give Binghamton a 6-3 lead.

The Rumble Ponies tacked on three more runs in the sixth inning, with an RBI triple from Hayden Senger to put the Ponies up 9-3.

Binghamton will square off with Somers

