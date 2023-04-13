Rumble Ponies snag first win of season, 9-8 over Somerset

By Jacob Russo
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies second an early-season-high nine runs and held on to defeat the Somerset Patriots 9-8 for their first win of the 2023 season on Wednesday night. The two teams have split the first two games of the six-game series.

Wyatt Young led off the fourth with a single and Tanner Murphy followed with a walk. JT Schwartz hit an RBI single to center, cutting the deficit to 2-1. Brandon McIlwain then drove home Murphy with an RBI groundout and Dariel Gomez followed with a go-ahead RBI single to give Binghamton a 3-2 lead.

The Patriots rallied back to tie the game in the top of the fifth. Rowdey Jordan and Branden Fryman reached base to start the home half of the inning. Murphy came up two batters later and brought home Jordan with an RBI single to make it 4-3. Then, Schwartz came up to the plate with runners on base again and drilled a two-run double to give Binghamton a 6-3 lead.

The Rumble Ponies tacked on three more runs in the sixth inning, with an RBI triple from Hayden Senger to put the Ponies up 9-3.

Binghamton will square off with Somers

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia police release new details into abduction, death of Ithaca woman who died on birthday
Shots fired
Endicott Police investigating shots fired incident
Broome Sheriff seeking subjects responsible for multiple larcenies at Lowe’s
Emergency crews respond to tractor-trailer crash near Castle Creek
Man charged with abduction in case of missing Ithaca woman who was killed in Virginia

Latest News

Binghamton Rumble Ponies pitcher Matt Vasil warms up during a game against the Somerset Patriots.
Binghamton Rumble Ponies fall to Somerset in 2023 home opener
Vestal softball and field hockey coach Vickie Sax during a recent interview.
1-on-1 with Vestal High School softball and field hockey head coach Vickie Sax
1-on-1 with Vestal High School softball and field hockey head coach Vickie Sax
Highlights: Maine-Endwell vs. Horseheads (baseball)