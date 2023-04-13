Tioga County announces new public health director

Heather Vroman
Heather Vroman(WBNG News)
By Luke Meade
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Owego, NY (WBNG) – Tioga County is excited to announce that the Public Health Department is under new leadership.

Heather Vroman was appointed as the new public health director effective April 12, 2023. She has a long history of working in the public health field and has also worked at Tioga County Public Health for the last 12 years.

Martha Sauerbrey, Tioga County Legislative Chair says “Heather’s knowledge for public health and passion for serving Tioga County made her the perfect candidate for this position.”

Heather is a 2006 graduate of SUNY Cortland where she received her master’s degree in education with a concentration in health education. She started her public health career as a public health educator in Burke County, North Carolina

“It’s an honor and a privilege to serve Tioga County and I am thankful to be able to do it with a wonderful team!” said Heather Vroman.

Tioga County Public Health will be holding an open house on Thursday, April 20 from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Health & Human Services Building in Owego for the community to learn more about the services that the department provides to the county, as well as a chance to come meet the new public health director.

