Tri Cities Opera presents ‘The Marriage of Figaro’

By Julia Laude
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- “The Marriage of Figaro,” an Opera by Mozart, will be the final production of the Tri-Cities Opera 2022-23 season.

General Director of Tri-Cities Opera joined Around the Tiers Thursday to talk about the performance.

You can see the show on April 23 at the Forum Theatre. Children 17-years-old and younger are eligible for free when accompanies by an adult who purchase a full-price ticket.

Tri-cities Opera is also offering $10 student rush tickets to college and university students who present valid identification. Call 607-722-0400 for ticket information.

The box office is located at 315 Clinton St. in Binghamton.

