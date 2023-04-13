Windsor Central High School senior prepares for National Association for Music Education, All-Eastern Ensemble

WINDSOR (WBNG) -- Christian Rogers is a senior at Windsor Central High School and has been playing guitar ever since he was 13-years-old and fell in love with the instrument ever since.

Now, he has spent the semester getting ready for the National Association for Music Education, All-Eastern Modern Band Ensemble.

He was selected from a pool of applicants from 11 states throughout the Northeast (New York, Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Delaware).

To be selected, Rogers had to submit a series of videos showcasing his ability to solo and play in different styles. Next fall, he is heading to Alfred University to major in Music Performance.

“Music has shown me that nothing is ever black and white, there’s always a grey area in between everything, you know what I mean, it’s just shown me to have an open mind towards everything,” said Rogers.

