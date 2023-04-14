Another record setting day!

Air Quality Alert (smog) for our New York counties from 11 AM until 11 PM Friday.

wbng (wbng)

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, hot. High 86 (80-88) Wind SW becoming NW 3-8 mph

*Record High 79 set in 19768

A few more clouds Friday with highs in the 80s. Partly cloudy and pleasant tonight.

A low moving in from the south will give us clouds and afternoon showers Saturday. Precipitation

will be scattered, but there could be some heavy pockets of rain.

A cold front approaches from the west Sunday giving us a few showers along with few thunderstorms.

The front will give us a better chance of rain Monday. With the low to our north, we’ll have

showers Tuesday. We’ll also be cooler, more seasonable Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.