Another record setting day!

By Brian Schroeder
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Air Quality Alert (smog) for our New York counties from 11 AM until 11 PM Friday.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, hot. High 86 (80-88) Wind SW becoming NW 3-8 mph

*Record High 79 set in 19768

A few more clouds Friday with highs in the 80s. Partly cloudy and pleasant tonight.

A low moving in from the south will give us clouds and afternoon showers Saturday. Precipitation

will be scattered, but there could be some heavy pockets of rain.

A cold front approaches from the west Sunday giving us a few showers along with few thunderstorms.

The front will give us a better chance of rain Monday. With the low to our north, we’ll have

showers Tuesday. We’ll also be cooler, more seasonable Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

