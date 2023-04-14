Binghamton man found in Town of Union charged with attempted murder

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Police Department made an arrest in an investigation into an attempted murder on April 12.

Binghamton Police said it charged Christopher Frederick, 28, of Binghamton after he was located at 1008 N. McKinley Ave. in the Town of Union. He was taken in without incident and charged with attempted murder in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and criminal use of a firearm in the first degree.

On Feb. 25, Binghamton officers responded to 5 Sturges St. for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found a 22-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Frederick was arraigned in Binghamton City Court and remanded to Broome County Correctional Facility.

The Special Investigation Unit Task Force and United States Marshals Service assisted with the investigation.

