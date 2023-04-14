Binghamton man found in Town of Union charged with attempted murder

(Live 5 News)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Police Department made an arrest in an investigation into an attempted murder on April 12.

Binghamton Police said it charged Christopher Frederick, 28, of Binghamton after he was located at 1008 N. McKinley Ave. in the Town of Union. He was taken in without incident and charged with attempted murder in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and criminal use of a firearm in the first degree.

On Feb. 25, Binghamton officers responded to 5 Sturges St. for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found a 22-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Frederick was arraigned in Binghamton City Court and remanded to Broome County Correctional Facility.

The Special Investigation Unit Task Force and United States Marshals Service assisted with the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boil water advisory in effect for parts of Endwell
1 killed in 3 car crash in Ithaca
Endicott Police were at 1000 Monroe St. Thursday evening. Authorities were unable to reveal...
Crime scene tape up around Endicott home
Broome County Land Bank Corporation announces 2023 demolitions, begin demolition on blighted Johnson City property
FILE - Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on...
Actor Drake Bell found safe after being declared missing

Latest News

Kenny Chesney Contest: Win tickets and a signed guitar
Kenny Chesney Contest official rules
Endicott Performing Arts Center
Endicott Performing Arts Center celebrates their 25th anniversary!
Endicott Performing Arts Center celebrates their 25th anniversary!
Endicott Performing Arts Center celebrates their 25th anniversary!