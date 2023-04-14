CHOW addresses growing food insecurity issues

By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:54 PM EDT
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Director of CHOW Les Aylesworth held a press conference Thursday, to address a critical issue that he said is hurting many within the community.

Aylesworth said with the increasing rates of inflation, and recent changes to government assistance programs such as SNAP and WIC more residents are becoming food insecure. He said an estimated 25% of Americans are suffering with providing food for their families and because of this issue, compared to last year their numbers of distribution have increased.

" CHOW has distributed over 34% more food so far. In 2022 we did over 2 million meals so right now we’re on a record-setting pace that is actually going to surpass if it keeps going like this what we saw during covid pandemic.” said

If you would like to make a donation to CHOW follow this link broomecouncil.net

