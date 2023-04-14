Crime scene tape up around Endicott home

Endicott (WBNG) -- Several Endicott police officers were at 1000 Monroe Street in the village Thursday night.

When a 12 News crew arrived at the scene around 11:15 p.m., crime scene tape was up around the home and officers were seen going in and out of the house. 5 Endicott Police Department vehicles were on the street near the scene.

We’re actively working on learning more and this is a developing story.

This article will be updated as more information comes into the newsroom.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.