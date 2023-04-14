Crime scene tape up around Endicott home

Endicott crime scene
Endicott crime scene(WBNG)
By Scott Sasina
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Endicott (WBNG) -- Several Endicott police officers were at 1000 Monroe Street in the village Thursday night.

When a 12 News crew arrived at the scene around 11:15 p.m., crime scene tape was up around the home and officers were seen going in and out of the house. 5 Endicott Police Department vehicles were on the street near the scene.

We’re actively working on learning more and this is a developing story.

This article will be updated as more information comes into the newsroom.

