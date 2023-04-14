Discovery Center hosts various fun activities for springtime

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- All week long, The Discovery Center hosted a different special program each day to celebrate spring break.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., dozens of children enjoyed activities such as visits from farm animals on Tuesday and Lego building on Thursday.

The Discovery Center Executive Director Brenda Myers said they’ve been having a lot of busy fun with the children and families.

Myers said the farm animal day was one of their favorites.

“Seeing the children with the baby pot belly pigs and holding the baby chicks and being able to pet the miniature horse, we had a regular farmyard here at the Discovery Center and the children just enjoy the animals so much when we bring them in,” said Myers.

The Discovery Center’s fourth Annual “Read-a-thon” returned for the first time in person on Friday after three virtual years.

A variety of readers from the community will read children’s books out loud throughout the day on Friday and Saturday in the Kids’ Commons.

The Read-A-Thon is a fundraiser used to upgrade indoor and outdoor exhibits.

The Discovery Center Board Secretary Kelly Hudock talked about the museum’s love of hands-on play and literacy.

”This year we thought well what better way to engage the public, children are on spring break, so we wanted to get their love of reading going while they weren’t at school and we decided to make it in person and it has been a great success,” said Hudock.

Activities are included with general museum admission.

You may see the schedule of readings by following this link.

