Dry, toasty weather ends soon

Tonight: High clouds and clear sky mixed. Low: 50-62

Saturday: 30% chance of scattered showers in the morning increases to around 60% in the afternoon. It will not rain all day long and some may not see showers at all. High: 71-76

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with some areas of fog. Low: 51-57

Forecast Discussion:

Another record was broken today at Binghamton, making it two consecutive record-setting days. It will remain mild this weekend but the mid and upper 80s are gone after today.

The chance of rain showers on Saturday is around 30% before midday and increases a bit more for the afternoon. Rain chances are higher south of the border. Rain is not guaranteed. The rain chances depend on the position and strength of the decaying upper level low that was parked over the Gulf Coast early this week.

Sunday rainfall chances are quite small. We think there will be long dry periods expected. We’ve put the chance of rain at 20% for now, but that should increase late and overnight into Monday morning as a cold front brings us back to seasonable weather and temperatures. Highs will still be in the upper 60s and low 70s Sunday.

Next Monday and Tuesday are a bit unsettled with a chance of some rain and showers. It will be cooler, but much more seasonable with highs in the low to mid 50s. The chance of rain is 40% Monday and 30% Tuesday. Next Wednesday through Friday looks dry with highs in the mid 50s rising into the mid 60s by Thursday and Friday.

