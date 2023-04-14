Endicott Performing Arts Center celebrates their 25th anniversary!

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- On April 1st, 1998, a group walked into what was known as the Lyric Theatre in Endicott, which was an old, abandoned movie theater. Three individuals funded the project and created what is now known as Endicott Performing Arts Center.

While they waited for the organization to become a nonprofit, they had over 1000 volunteers from the community help renovate what was an old movie theater. The chairs are still the original, and the old movie screen is still hanging up on the stage.

The Artistic Director, Patrick Foti has been watching the shows come to life for 25 seasons now. When he is asked what his favorite show is he says it’s impossible to say because each one makes him fall in love with theatre all over again.

“Because each one becomes a favorite as you’re doing it, with a new cast, with an existing cast, whatever the case may be. But just become a cornerstone on the avenue in such an influence and everything here is probably the most rewarding,” said Foti.

EPAC is celebrating its silver jubilee on September 23rd, 2023, with a live performance featuring performers from the past 25 years that have made EPAC what it is today and a post-show Reception.

