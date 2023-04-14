Handgun, drugs, $7,200 recovered in Binghamton search warrant

100 Robert St. gun
100 Robert St. gun(Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A handgun and drugs were recovered and an arrest was made following the execution of a search warrant by the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force on April 13.

The Task Force said the warrant was executed at 100 Robert St. 7-10 in Binghamton. Officers found a loaded .45 Smith & Wesson handgun, ammo, 45.9 grams of cocaine, $7,264 in suspected drug proceeds and items used for weighing and packaging narcotics.

100 Robert St. cash
100 Robert St. cash(Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force)

Police arrested Daquan M. Brown, 33, and charged him with criminal possession of a weapon in the second and third degrees, two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree and two counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boil water advisory in effect for parts of Endwell
Endicott Police were at 1000 Monroe St. Thursday evening. Authorities were unable to reveal...
Crime scene tape up around Endicott home
1 killed in 3 car crash in Ithaca
Broome County Land Bank Corporation announces 2023 demolitions, begin demolition on blighted Johnson City property
FILE - Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on...
Actor Drake Bell found safe after being declared missing

Latest News

Public to be unaffected by water issue in Johnson City
State Police respond to rollover crash near Deposit
Mysterious ‘Beech Leaf Disease’ moving across New York State, experts warn
Victim slashed in face after fight at Endicott residence