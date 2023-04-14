Handgun, drugs, $7,200 recovered in Binghamton search warrant
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A handgun and drugs were recovered and an arrest was made following the execution of a search warrant by the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force on April 13.
The Task Force said the warrant was executed at 100 Robert St. 7-10 in Binghamton. Officers found a loaded .45 Smith & Wesson handgun, ammo, 45.9 grams of cocaine, $7,264 in suspected drug proceeds and items used for weighing and packaging narcotics.
Police arrested Daquan M. Brown, 33, and charged him with criminal possession of a weapon in the second and third degrees, two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree and two counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree.
