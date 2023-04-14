Handgun, drugs, $7,200 recovered in Binghamton search warrant

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A handgun and drugs were recovered and an arrest was made following the execution of a search warrant by the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force on April 13.

The Task Force said the warrant was executed at 100 Robert St. 7-10 in Binghamton. Officers found a loaded .45 Smith & Wesson handgun, ammo, 45.9 grams of cocaine, $7,264 in suspected drug proceeds and items used for weighing and packaging narcotics.

100 Robert St. cash (Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force)

Police arrested Daquan M. Brown, 33, and charged him with criminal possession of a weapon in the second and third degrees, two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree and two counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.