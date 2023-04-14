Kenny Chesney Contest: Win tickets and a signed guitar

(WBNG) -- You can win two free tickets to see Kenny Chesney at the “I Go Back Tour” on June 23 as part of the annual DICK’S Sporting Goods Open concert. The winner of the contest will also receive an acoustic guitar signed by Kenny Chesney.

The contest runs from April 17 to May 12. The winner of the contest will be selected by a random drawing on May 15 at 5 p.m. The winner will be able to pick up their tickets at WBNG 12 News, located at 560 Columbia Dr., Johnson City, NY 13790. The acoustic guitar, signed by Kenny Chesney, will be available for pickup at the sandbar after the concert.

For the official rules of the Kenny Chesney Contest, please follow this link. You MUST read the rules before submitting an entry.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.