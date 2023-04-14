Kenny Chesney Contest: Win tickets and a signed guitar

(WBNG)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- You can win two free tickets to see Kenny Chesney at the “I Go Back Tour” on June 23 as part of the annual DICK’S Sporting Goods Open concert. The winner of the contest will also receive an acoustic guitar signed by Kenny Chesney.

The contest runs from April 17 to May 12. The winner of the contest will be selected by a random drawing on May 15 at 5 p.m. The winner will be able to pick up their tickets at WBNG 12 News, located at 560 Columbia Dr., Johnson City, NY 13790. The acoustic guitar, signed by Kenny Chesney, will be available for pickup at the sandbar after the concert.

For the official rules of the Kenny Chesney Contest, please follow this link. You MUST read the rules before submitting an entry.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boil water advisory in effect for parts of Endwell
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
FILE - Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on...
Actor Drake Bell found safe after being declared missing
Broome County Land Bank Corporation announces 2023 demolitions, begin demolition on blighted Johnson City property
1 killed in 3 car crash in Ithaca

Latest News

Kenny Chesney Contest official rules
Endicott Performing Arts Center
Endicott Performing Arts Center celebrates their 25th anniversary!
Endicott Performing Arts Center celebrates their 25th anniversary!
Endicott Performing Arts Center celebrates their 25th anniversary!
You Ask, We Answer: Is the Susquehanna River the oldest river in the world?