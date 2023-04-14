Mysterious ‘Beech Leaf Disease’ moving across New York State, experts warn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A mysterious tree disease is moving its way across New York State.

Beech Leaf Disease is a disease that kills beech trees by interfering with the tree’s ability to photosynthesize, eventually starving the tree.

As the name states, the disease affects the leaves of beech trees, leading to the tree dying within two or seven years.

However, according to New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Health Specialist Maria Moskalee, how the disease spreads or even how it began is unknown.

Moskalee said that the disease was first spotted in Ohio in 2012, and then has quickly made its way eastward. As of 2022, the disease has been found in Cortland, Tompkins, Chenango and Tioga counties. Moskalee said that it is only a matter of time before the disease makes its way into Broome County.

The best way to identify if a beech tree is affected by Beech Leaf Disease, according to Moskalee, is to see if it has a striping pattern. That is the first sign that the tree has been infected.

Moskalee said that if someone were to come in contact with a tree they believe to be infected with Beech Leaf Disease, is to submit a photo, along with the location and how many infected trees there are to iMapsInvasive to let the DEC know where the disease is, and to give them a better sense of tracking where it spreads.

For more information on the Beech Leaf Disease, head over to the DEC website.

