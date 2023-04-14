Public to be unaffected by water issue in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The Johnson City Department of Public Works said it is aware of a water issue in the area of North Broad Avenue in the village Friday afternoon.

However, village officials said water services will not be affected.

The department said it will monitor the situation throughout the weekend, but asks that people avoid the intersection of North Broad Street and Olive Street if possible.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.