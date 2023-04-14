Roberson Museum presents ‘Wine & Food Fest’

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Prepare your palate for a tasty night at the Roberson Museum & Science Center. The entire museum will be filled with wines, beers and liquors and foods as part of the 22nd annual “Wine & Food Fest.”

The event will be held on April 20 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at The Roberson. You must be 21-years-old or older to participate.

Tickets are $50 for members and $58 for non-members. Tickets can be purchased online.

