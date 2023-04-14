Rumble Ponies win second-straight over Somerset, 7-6

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies scored twice in the bottom of the 8th to win their second-straight over the Somerset Patriots, 7-6, on Thursday night.

After the Patriots jumped ahead to an early 5-0 lead, the Rumble Ponies found their stride offensively in the fourth inning. The frame was marked by four-straight singles. Brandon McIlwain, Agustin Ruiz, and Dariel Gomez each drove in a run in the inning. Matt Rudick stayed red-hot at the plate and came through with a two-run double to tie the game at 5-5.

The Patriots took the lead back in the fifth, before Binghamton tied the game again on an RBI double from Mateo Gil to make it 6-6 in the bottom of the inning.

Somerset retook the lead, at 7-6, with a run in the eighth inning, but Binghamton rallied back for the third time in the game. Young led the inning off with a walk and Rudick followed with his second double of the night. Schwartz drove in Young on an RBI groundout to tie the game at 7-7, which also allowed Rudick to advance to third base. On the next pitch, Rudick scored on a wild pitch and Binghamton took its first lead of the night, 8-7.

