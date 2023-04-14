Rumble Ponies win second-straight over Somerset, 7-6

By Jacob Russo
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies scored twice in the bottom of the 8th to win their second-straight over the Somerset Patriots, 7-6, on Thursday night.

After the Patriots jumped ahead to an early 5-0 lead, the Rumble Ponies found their stride offensively in the fourth inning. The frame was marked by four-straight singles. Brandon McIlwain, Agustin Ruiz, and Dariel Gomez each drove in a run in the inning. Matt Rudick stayed red-hot at the plate and came through with a two-run double to tie the game at 5-5.

The Patriots took the lead back in the fifth, before Binghamton tied the game again on an RBI double from Mateo Gil to make it 6-6 in the bottom of the inning.

Somerset retook the lead, at 7-6, with a run in the eighth inning, but Binghamton rallied back for the third time in the game. Young led the inning off with a walk and Rudick followed with his second double of the night. Schwartz drove in Young on an RBI groundout to tie the game at 7-7, which also allowed Rudick to advance to third base. On the next pitch, Rudick scored on a wild pitch and Binghamton took its first lead of the night, 8-7.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged with abduction in case of missing Ithaca woman who was killed in Virginia
The former home of actress Betty White was demolished.
Betty White’s former home has been sold and demolished
Broome County Land Bank Corporation announces 2023 demolitions, begin demolition on blighted Johnson City property
Boil water advisory in effect for parts of Endwell
Shots fired
Endicott Police investigating shots fired incident

Latest News

Two Susquehanna Valley teammates high five after scoring in a high school softball game.
Highlights: Binghamton vs. Susquehanna Valley (softball)
Binghamton outfielder Brandon McIlwain (1) celebrates an RBI in the fourth inning of a AA...
Rumble Ponies snag first win of season, 9-8 over Somerset
Owego's Steven Bidwell (11) runs past a defender in the second quarter of a high school...
Highlights: Owego vs. Binghamton (boys’ lacrosse)
Binghamton Rumble Ponies pitcher Matt Vasil warms up during a game against the Somerset Patriots.
Binghamton Rumble Ponies fall to Somerset in 2023 home opener