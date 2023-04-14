UHS presents the ‘Hearty Party’ fundraiser
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- United Health Services will host its “Heart Party” fundraiser to benefit the Healthy Heart Walk.
The UHS Hearty Party will be held on April 21 from 4:30 to 8 p.m. inside the Our Lady of Sorrows gymnasium in Vestal. Tickets are $10 to the event. They will be made available at the door.
Dinner includes a spiedie sandwich, ziti, salad, dessert and a drink.
There will also be live music.
