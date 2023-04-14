Victim slashed in face after fight at Endicott residence

(WBNG)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Endicott Police Department released details into what prompted officers to respond to a residence in the village Thursday evening.

Police said officers said a victim was slashed in the face at 1000 Monroe St. inside the residence around 11:15 p.m. Authorities noted that officers arrived quickly and saw numerous people fleeing the scene.

The victim and the occupants inside the residence are not cooperating with police, the department said. They noted that the victim was slashed after a fight.

The residence was secured overnight and a search warrant was executed Friday morning. The house was surrounded by crime scene tape as crews worked on the scene.

Police said the investigation into the fight is ongoing and no charges have been announced.

