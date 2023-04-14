You Ask, We Answer: Is the Susquehanna River the oldest river in the world?

Binghamton (WBNG) -- For this edition of “You Ask, We Answer,” 12 News spoke with Associate Professor of Geology and Environmental Studies, Dr. Peter Knuepfer, to learn more about the history of the Susquehanna River and if it is one of the oldest rivers in the world.

The first question from a viewer was, “Is the Susquehanna the oldest river in the world?”

Dr. Knuepfer said while some geologists believe the Susquehanna River predates the formation of the Appalachian Mountains over 300 million years ago, there is not enough sufficient evidence to determine the exact age of the river.

“There are some geologists who have suggested that the Susquehanna River has existed since the Appalachians were formed and perhaps in some form it has, we just don’t have evidence of that directly,” he said. “Geologically it’s old. Is it 100 million years or 200 million years old? Not in it’s present form. But there is certainly an ancient river that had to have existed as the Appalachians were formed. The modern river is a bit different than that, we just don’t know how different.”

He said there are two pieces of evidence that help us understand how the present river evolved.

“If we look down into Pennsylvania and even down into Maryland there’s clear evidence that something like the modern lower Susquehanna existed at least 15 million years ago, which is not 100 million years, but it’s certainly not yesterday,” Knuepfer said.

Knuepfer said in the upper part of the Susquehanna River, it is harder to determine the age due to glaciers wiping out direct evidence of an old, ancient river. However, he said the shape of the Susquehanna River compared to the Delaware River suggests they were all part of one river at some point in the past.

“Over time, what looks to have happened is that rivers extending their way northward -- the Delaware, the modern lower part of the Delaware, the modern lower part of the Susquehanna built their way northward over geologic time,” said Knuepfer. “They grabbed these pieces of some other rivers, something that might have even connected out to the Ohio at some point in the past. How long did that all take? I’ll say we have pretty good evidence of 15 million years ago for the lower Susquehanna. I would suspect it is even older than that when we look at this drainage system here in New York.”

