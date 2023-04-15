Binghamton women’s lacrosse falls to UAlbany, 16-11 at home

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - After taking a 3-1 lead in the first quarter, the Binghamton women’s lacrosse team wasn’t able to hold on and lost 16-11 to Albany on Saturday on Senior Day.

This loss snapped a seven game winning streak for the Bearcats that dated back to March 8th.

Binghamton led 3-2 after the first quarter, but Albany outscored BU 4-3 in the second to tie the game up at six heading into halftime.

In the second half, the Great Danes dominated, outscoring the Bearcats 10-2 before Binghamton got three goals with less than a minute and a half left in the fourth quarter.

Hayley Weltner and Abigail Carroll each scored three goals for Binghamton while Kate Pascale and Sarah Falk did the same for Albany.

With this loss, Binghamton drops to 4-1 in the America East and is now in second place to Albany. If the Bearcats want to win their first regular season conference title, they need to win their last game and have the Great Danes lose their final two.

Binghamton will close out their regular season next Saturday when they take on UMass Lowell at 6 p.m. in Lowell.

