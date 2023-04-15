Congressman Marc Molinaro hosts listening session regarding Farm Bill

BIMGHAMTON (WBNG) -- April 14, Congressman Marc Molinaro hosted the Chairman of the House Agriculture Committee for a listening session on the upcoming Farm Bill.

County leaders, farmers, and residents came together to voice their opinions on what they believe should be included in the 2023 Farm Bill.

Molinaro said this bill provides policymakers the tools to understand and address agriculture and food issues throughout the country. He said by holding this event, they are able to put a voice to the challenges New York State farmers are currently facing.

“It’s our job now to evolve and evaluate American agriculture policy and how we can use the Farm Bill to support, not only upstate farmers and American farmers, but also those who struggle with food insecurity and the need for quality nutrition and how we bring those things together,” said Molinaro.

Currently, the committee is accepting ideas and proposals for the 2023 Farm Bill. For more information, follow this link www.agriculture.senate.gov.

