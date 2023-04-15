Downtown Owego sees multiple ribbon cuttings this month

TIOGA COUNTY (WBNG) - Over in Owego, the downtown area is in the midst of a chapter of growth. Ribbon cuttings, especially this month, have been a regular occurrence and the future is looking bright.

“Really unique, different shops,” said Tioga County Resident Rick Kuklish. “It’s a pretty neat place, a pretty great place to raise a family.”

Over time, some places have come and gone. However, just this month alone, three downtown businesses have announced ribbon cuttings. Among the latest additions are Confection Connection, Baking by Numbers, and GLOW Spa Tanning & Fitness.

“I like all the new stores. I think it brings more to the community,” said Tioga County Resident Lindsay Mancini.

With the addition of these stores and more in recent months to the greater downtown community, President and CEO Sabrina Henriques of the of the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce said the area has a promising future and the fraternity to support it.

“When you have communities like this, one of the big advantages is exactly that,” said Henriques. “You have businesses that support each other. So they support each other with volunteering, they support each other with donating, they support each other with buying from each other’s businesses. You don’t necessarily get that with kind of your more metro cities, bigger cities.”

When it comes to downtown’s appeal, Village of Owego Mayor Mike Baratta said there’s something for the whole family from baked good, gifts, antiques, and more.

Not only are there an array of products, but Henriques highlighted that each business has its own personality and brand. In her opinion, that’s why new additions don’t negatively impact those long-standing establishments.

When this downtown area has success, the Chamber of Commerce said there’s a ripple effect for the rural surrounding area. Henriques said when looking at numbers for the county as a whole, there have been seven ribbon cuttings since January.

“... When you have a vibrant downtown, we have a destination,” said Henriques. “So it’s not just a basic downtown, it’s a destination.”

While a renaissance is happening now, Mayor Baratta said the momentum can’t stop here.

“We have a lot of work going on to revitalize different buildings downtown, especially on North Avenue,” said Mayor Baratta. “I think that will be really interesting to get some new businesses in there and maybe some more downtown living and that kind of thing.”

When folks approach Henriques about wanting to start a business of their own, she said it’s all about the foundation and will often send them to the Small Business Development Centers (SBDC).

Tioga business owners can also reach out to the Chamber of Commerce by calling 607-687-7335.

