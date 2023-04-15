More warm air for Sunday

Tonight: Cloudy with scattered rain showers. A few rumbles of thunder possible. Patchy fog develops. Low: 50-57.

Sunday: Remaining warm. Sun & Clouds. Slight shower risk east. High: 69-78.

(WBNG)

Sunday Night: Cloudy with rain showers. Low: 46-54.

Monday: Rain showers. Cooler. High: 57. Low: 37.

Tuesday: Much cooler. Scattered rain showers. High: 48. Low: 34.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. More seasonable. High: 54. Low: 36.

Thursday: Partly-to-mostly cloudy. High: 64. Low: 49.

Friday: Partly sunny with rain developing late. High: 70. Low: 46.

Saturday: Scattered rain showers. Cooler. High: 53. Low: 41.

Forecast Discussion:

Rain showers and a few thunderstorms will continue to move across the region tonight. Lows will fall into the mid-50s. Patchy fog is possible as we head towards daybreak.

After some early morning fog, a mix of sun and clouds will appear for Sunday. Highs will reach into the mid-70s, but there is a slight chance of showers east of Broome County as we head into the afternoon. A low-pressure system will kick across the region Sunday night, leading to rain showers and cloudy skies. Lows will fall into the upper-40s.

Rain showers will continue throughout Monday as the low treks eastward. Rainfall amounts by the end of the day will be between .25-.50″. Highs will be a bit more seasonable, with most spots reaching the mid-to-upper 50s. Rain showers will linger on Tuesday, with highs only reaching the upper-40s.

Weak high pressure builds in for Wednesday and Thursday, with warm air slowly pushing into the region. Highs on Wednesday will reach the mid-50s, but Thursday will see highs reach the mid-60s ahead of a warm front.

That warm front will set off some isolated showers Friday, although most of the day will remain dry. Highs will be near 70.

A strong front passes Friday night into Saturday, leading to more rain chance. Highs will be much cooler and closer to seasonal averages. Highs will climb into the low-to-mid 50s.

