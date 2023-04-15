Nobel Peace Prize-winner Maria Ressa to speaks at Binghamton University

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Maria Ressa is CEO, co-founder and president of Rappler, the Philippines’ top digital news site, and has been a journalist in Asia for over 36 years. She was TIME magazine’s Person of the Year in 2018 and won the UNESCO World Press Freedom Prize in 2021.

She began her career as a field reporter, working for top news agencies like CNN. In 2012, she co-founded Rappler in an effort to promote independent journalism that used all the tools of digital media technology.

Binghamton University’s Institute for Genocide and Mass Atrocity Prevention (I-GMAP) awarded the inaugural Nadia Rubaii Memorial Prize to the Filipino-American journalist. The prize is named in honor of I-GMAP’s co-founder and former co-director Nadia Rubaii.

Rubaii was a professor and practitioner of public administration at Binghamton University until she passed in 2022. For decades, her work focused on helping universities and public service organizations better serve diverse publics, be interculturally effective and promote social equity.

