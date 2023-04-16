51st Annual Central New York Maple Festival brings community together

MARATHON, NY (WBNG) -- Main Street in Marathon was filled with people, activities and vendors Saturday and Sunday for the 51st annual Central New York Maple Festival.

Chairperson of the festival Paige Parker said the planning team wanted a wide variety of activities available so there was something for everyone to enjoy.

“There’s a little bit of everything for everyone,” said Parker. “There are carnival rides, horse-drawn wagon rides, vendors of all sorts of kinds for any age and food for everyone.”

Something different from past festivals was unusually nice weather for April. Parker said having two sunny days in a row made for a great turnout.

“Normally it’s either raining or snowing or it’s super cold,” said Parker. “These last two nice days have been perfect for us.”

The festival allows for schools, churches and businesses in town to raise money and hold their own events during the weekend. Parker said she loves to see the community being able to benefit from having the Maple Festival in town.

“It keeps our churches in use. Our school classes raise money at the festival to go on their senior trip,” said Parker. “It really benefits everyone and it’s great to see things benefiting from all your hard work.”

The Maple Festival also included fun maple-related activities like an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast at Marathon High School, a maple sugaring demonstration and a maple tree planting ceremony.

