Binghamton baseball loses to Maine 5-4 for the second straight day

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - For the second straight day, the Binghamton University baseball team has lost to Maine 5-4.

The Black Bears jumped out to an early lead off a three-run home run from Jeremiah Jenkins in the top of the first inning.

The Bearcats then started their comeback. In the bottom of the first, Mike Gunning hit a solo homer to make the game 3-1. Then in the third, Kevin Gsell hit an RBI single that scored Gunning to make it a one run game. Then, in the fourth, Gunning drove in another run, this time off a sacrifice fly to make the game tied.

Binghamton then took their first lead of the game as Gsell hit a solo home run in the fifth.

But Maine charged back as Dylan McNary tied the game at 4 with his own solo home run in the seventh, and then Myles Sargent hit the games fifth long ball to make it 5-4.

With the loss, Binghamton drops to 5-3 in conference while Maine is still a perfect 11-0 in the America East.

The two teams will wrap up their weekend series on Sunday at 11 a.m. at the Bearcats Baseball Complex.

