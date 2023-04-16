Binghamton baseball loses to Maine 5-4 for the second straight day

Binghamton junior outfielder Tommy Reifler slides safely into home during his team's loss to...
Binghamton junior outfielder Tommy Reifler slides safely into home during his team's loss to Maine.(Jackson Neill/WBNG)
By Jackson Neill
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - For the second straight day, the Binghamton University baseball team has lost to Maine 5-4.

The Black Bears jumped out to an early lead off a three-run home run from Jeremiah Jenkins in the top of the first inning.

The Bearcats then started their comeback. In the bottom of the first, Mike Gunning hit a solo homer to make the game 3-1. Then in the third, Kevin Gsell hit an RBI single that scored Gunning to make it a one run game. Then, in the fourth, Gunning drove in another run, this time off a sacrifice fly to make the game tied.

Binghamton then took their first lead of the game as Gsell hit a solo home run in the fifth.

But Maine charged back as Dylan McNary tied the game at 4 with his own solo home run in the seventh, and then Myles Sargent hit the games fifth long ball to make it 5-4.

With the loss, Binghamton drops to 5-3 in conference while Maine is still a perfect 11-0 in the America East.

The two teams will wrap up their weekend series on Sunday at 11 a.m. at the Bearcats Baseball Complex.

