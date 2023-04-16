Binghamton baseball outlasts Maine in a wild 18-17 win

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - In a game that went back-and-forth all day long, the Binghamton University baseball team outlasted Maine for a wild 18-17 win on Sunday.

The Black Bears got the scoring started with three runs in the top of the first inning. Binghamton then came back with five in the bottom of the first to retake the lead.

It didn’t take long for the Maine offense to get going again, as they plated three more in the second including a two-run home run by Connor Goodman.

The Bearcats tied it up once more in the third off a Tommy Reifler RBI single.

But again, Maine had a three run rally, this time in the fourth, to take a 9-7 lead. However, Binghamton had another response as they charged in front 12-9 after getting six runs in the fifth.

Maine had one last offensive explosion, scoring seven times in the sixth. After that BU outscored the Black Bears 6-1 to end the game, taking the final game of the series 18-17.

Mike Gunning, Tommy Reifler, and Mike Stellrecht all had three RBIs for the Bearcats.

Next up for Binghamton, they’ll be at Cornell on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.

