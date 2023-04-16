Binghamton Black Bears win regular season finale 5-4 over Elmira

The Binghamton Black Bears celebrate after a goal during their win over Elmira on Saturday.
The Binghamton Black Bears celebrate after a goal during their win over Elmira on Saturday.(Jackson Neill/WBNG)
By Jackson Neill
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton Black Bears wrapped up their regular season with a 5-4 win over the Elmira Mammoth on Saturday night.

The win is Binghamton’s sixth straight and 10th over Elmira this season.

It was a back and forth game all night long. In the first period, the Austin Thompson opened the scoring for the Black Bears. Thomas McGuire then tied it for Elmira before Donald Olivieri then gave Binghamton the lead again.

To start the second, Olivieri scored again to put the Black Bears up 3-1. Elmira then got back-to-back goals from Ricards Jelenskis and Luke Richards to tie the game again. The team’s then traded goals once more as Gavin Yates scored for Binghamton and Geno DeAngelo netted one for Elmira.

Finally, in the third, Connor Smith scored the game-winner for Binghamton.

Next up for the Black Bears, they’ll open up their first round series against the Watertown Wolves on Friday in Watertown at 7:30 p.m.

