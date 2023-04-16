Binghamton Rumble Ponies shutout Somerset to take 2-0 win in series finale

Binghamton Rumble Ponies pitcher Kolby Kubichek (13) throws a warm up pitch during his team's...
Binghamton Rumble Ponies pitcher Kolby Kubichek (13) throws a warm up pitch during his team's win over Somerset.(Jackson Neill/WBNG)
By Jackson Neill
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies shutout the Somerset Patriots to win 2-0 on Sunday.

Five pitchers combined for the two-hit shutout for Binghamton, as Hunter Parsons picked up the win while Nathan Lavender got the save.

Branden Fryman drove in the only runs of the game with a two-run home run in the seventh.

Binghamton will be back in action on Tuesday when they take on the Yard Goats in Hartford at 7:10 p.m.

