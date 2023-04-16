Binghamton Rumble Ponies shutout Somerset to take 2-0 win in series finale

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies shutout the Somerset Patriots to win 2-0 on Sunday.

Five pitchers combined for the two-hit shutout for Binghamton, as Hunter Parsons picked up the win while Nathan Lavender got the save.

Branden Fryman drove in the only runs of the game with a two-run home run in the seventh.

Binghamton will be back in action on Tuesday when they take on the Yard Goats in Hartford at 7:10 p.m.

