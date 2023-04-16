Senator Kirsten Gillibrand visits Binghamton to discuss her 5-point master plan on aging

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a member of the Special Committee on Aging, held a press conference at the Broome County Regional Farmers Market in Binghamton to reveal her 5-point Master Plan on Aging.

This plan would ensure every American has the support needed to age with dignity and financial security. The Master Plan on Aging provides solutions to ensure all older Americans have the right to:

1. Affordable and Healthy Meals

2. Affordable Health Care and Prescription Drugs

3. Social Security Benefits and Financial Security

4. Age in Place

5. Aging-Friendly Spaces and Employment

“As a member of the Special Aging Committee in the Senate, I am dedicated to serving and investing in the wellbeing of our older loved ones,” said Gillibrand.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.