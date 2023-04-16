Wet start for Monday

Unsettled week ahead
By Connor Thompson
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Tonight: Rain showers, with a few thunderstorms possible. Low: 45-52.

Monday: Rain showers. Rainfall between .25-.50″. High: 50-60.

Monday Night: Cloudy with scattered showers. Low: 34-40.

Tuesday: Much cooler. Scattered rain showers. Chance of snow showers early. High: 48. Low: 33.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High: 52. Low: 36.

Thursday: Partly-to-mostly cloudy. High: 60. Low: 47.

Friday: Partly sunny with rain developing late. High: 72. Low: 48.

Saturday: Rain showers. High: 63. Low: 43.

Sunday: Rain showers and cooler. High: 52. Low: 34.

Forecast Discussion:

A cold front will near the region, setting of showers and thunderstorms as we head into Monday. A few thunderstorms could develop some gusty winds. Lows will remain on the mild side, with spots falling to the mid-to-upper 40s.

Rain will continue throughout the morning Monday before drier conditions arrive by the afternoon. The temperature will be a bit more seasonable, with highs in the upper-50s, although cooler temperatures are possible as we head east. Tuesday will feature much cooler air, with highs only reaching the upper-40s. A few scattered rain showers will linger, but accumulations will be minor.

Drier air moves in for Wednesday and Thursday as a weak ridge builds over the region. It will remain on the cool side Wednesday, with highs in the low-50s. Thursday will see slightly milder air as warm air will slowly push in ahead of a warm front. Highs will reach near 60.

Well above average temperatures return on Friday, with highs nearing the low-70s. However, rain develops as a cold front nears. Rain will continue Saturday, with highs nearing the low-60. A very cool day on Sunday, with highs in the low-50s with scattered rain showers.

