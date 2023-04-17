Alabama shooting victim was aspiring musician looking forward to college, father says

Marsiah Collins was killed during a mass shooting at a birthday party in Alabama.
Marsiah Collins was killed during a mass shooting at a birthday party in Alabama.(Martin Collins)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DADEVILLE, Ala. (CNN) – More information is coming out about the victims of a mass shooting that took place during a “Sweet 16″ birthday party in Dadeville, Alabama, over the weekend.

One of the victims was 19-year-old Marsiah Emmanuel Collins. His father, Martin Collins, said his son was an aspiring musician looking forward to attending Louisiana State University in the fall.

Marsiah Collins was accepted to LSU for last fall’s semester, but his father said he decided to take a year off of school to pursue his music career and to spend time with his mother and sisters.

Martin Collins also said his son loved football and played defensive end on the Opelika High School football team.

Collins was best friends with another victim of the shooting, 18-year-old Philstavious Dowdell.

Other victims who died in the shooting included 23-year-old Corbin Dahmontrey Holston and 17-year-old Shaunkivia Nicole Smith.

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect or motive.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You Ask, We Answer: Is the Susquehanna River the oldest river in the world?
100 Robert St. gun
Handgun, drugs, $7,200 recovered in Binghamton search warrant
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand
Senator Kirsten Gillibrand visits Binghamton to discuss her 5-point master plan on aging
Endicott Police were at 1000 Monroe St. Thursday evening. Authorities were unable to reveal...
Crime scene tape up around Endicott home
Victim slashed in face after fight at Endicott residence

Latest News

A six story glass facade building, center, is believed to be the site of a foreign police...
FBI arrests 2 men accused of establishing undercover police station in New York for China
The homeowner was arrested on a second-degree murder charge.
NY woman driven to wrong address fatally shot by homeowner, authorities say
Evans Chebet of Kenya breaks the tape to win the 127th Boston Marathon, Monday, April 17, 2023,...
Boston Marathon sweep for Kenya, but not favorite Kipchoge
FILE - People visit the Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista,...
DeSantis seeks to control Disney with state oversight powers