All Johnson City residents asked to conserve water after main break

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The Johnson City Department of Public Works is alerting residents that they will need to conserve water.

The department said, due to a water main break, the intersection of North Broad Street and Olive Street is closed, but it open to local traffic. Everyone else is asked to take a different route.

The conserve water notice is in effect for the whole village and residents will be notified when they no longer have to conserve water.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.