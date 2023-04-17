All Johnson City residents asked to conserve water after main break

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The Johnson City Department of Public Works is alerting residents that they will need to conserve water.

The department said, due to a water main break, the intersection of North Broad Street and Olive Street is closed, but it open to local traffic. Everyone else is asked to take a different route.

The conserve water notice is in effect for the whole village and residents will be notified when they no longer have to conserve water.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You Ask, We Answer: Is the Susquehanna River the oldest river in the world?
100 Robert St. gun
Handgun, drugs, $7,200 recovered in Binghamton search warrant
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand
Senator Kirsten Gillibrand visits Binghamton to discuss her 5-point master plan on aging
Binghamton man found in Town of Union charged with attempted murder
Victim slashed in face after fight at Endicott residence

Latest News

51st Annual Central New York Maple Festival brings community together
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand
Senator Kirsten Gillibrand visits Binghamton to discuss her 5-point master plan on aging
Senator Kirsten Gillibrand visits Binghamton to discuss her 5-point master plan on aging
Senator Kirsten Gillibrand visits Binghamton to discuss her 5-point master plan on aging
April 14th WBNG 11
April 14th WBNG 11