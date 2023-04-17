Binghamton Police Benevolence Association endorses Bergman for Binghamton City Court Judge

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Police Benevolent Association endorsed Binghamton City Court Judge for a full, 10-year term.

The Binghamton PBA credits Bergman’s experience in its letter of endorsement.

“You have demonstrated time and time again your commitment to justice and advocacy for victims and their families through your nearly decade of service at the district attorney’s office and your time as a senior staff attorney for the Crime Victims Assistance Center,” it said.

Bergman was appointed by Republican Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham after the former City Court Judge Carol Cocchiola was elected to County Court Judge. She took over for Cocchiola on Jan. 9, 2023.

“It’s truly an honor to receive the endorsement of the hardworking men and women of the Binghamton Police Department,” said Judge Bergman. “I’ve worked alongside law enforcement for many years and have the utmost respect for the important work they do and the safety that they provide for our community.”

The Binghamton PBA also endorsed defense attorney Paul Battisti for Broome County District Attorney.

The 2023 General Election is held on Nov. 7.

