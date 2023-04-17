Binghamton Police Benevolence Association endorses Bergman for Binghamton City Court Judge

(The Campaign of Sophia Bergman)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Police Benevolent Association endorsed Binghamton City Court Judge for a full, 10-year term.

The Binghamton PBA credits Bergman’s experience in its letter of endorsement.

“You have demonstrated time and time again your commitment to justice and advocacy for victims and their families through your nearly decade of service at the district attorney’s office and your time as a senior staff attorney for the Crime Victims Assistance Center,” it said.

Bergman was appointed by Republican Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham after the former City Court Judge Carol Cocchiola was elected to County Court Judge. She took over for Cocchiola on Jan. 9, 2023.

“It’s truly an honor to receive the endorsement of the hardworking men and women of the Binghamton Police Department,” said Judge Bergman. “I’ve worked alongside law enforcement for many years and have the utmost respect for the important work they do and the safety that they provide for our community.”

The Binghamton PBA also endorsed defense attorney Paul Battisti for Broome County District Attorney.

The 2023 General Election is held on Nov. 7.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You Ask, We Answer: Is the Susquehanna River the oldest river in the world?
100 Robert St. gun
Handgun, drugs, $7,200 recovered in Binghamton search warrant
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand
Senator Kirsten Gillibrand visits Binghamton to discuss her 5-point master plan on aging
Endicott Police were at 1000 Monroe St. Thursday evening. Authorities were unable to reveal...
Crime scene tape up around Endicott home
Victim slashed in face after fight at Endicott residence

Latest News

Josh Riley says campaign for NY-19 raised more than $250K in first 24 hours of announcement
Binghamton Police Benevolent Association endorses Battisti for district attorney
DA Korchak receives endorsement from NY State Troopers Police Benevolence Association
Endicott native Josh Riley announces 2nd bid for NY-19