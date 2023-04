(WBNG) -- In honor of a lost friend and colleague, the Binghamton Rowing Club is hosting the 17th annual John McKenna IV Memorial 5K Run on April 23.

McKenna was killed on Aug. 16, 2006 while serving in Iraq.

The 5K will be held at Rec Park in Binghamton and start at 10:15 a.m. rain or shine. You can register at this link.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.