ENDWELL (WBNG) -- A boil water advisory has been lifted for residents in Endwell.

Residents were told to boil water on April 5 due to lost pressure from water main breaks on Hoover Avenue in Endwell on April 12.

The Endicott Water Department said it apologizes for any inconvenience that the advisory may have caused.

