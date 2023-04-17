Cooler, more seasonable

Warmer later in the week
wbng
wbng(wbng)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers. Windy, cool. 0-.05″ 60% High 56 (52-58) Wind SW 10-15 G20 mph

wbng
wbng(wbng)

We’ll have clouds and a few showers today on the back of a cold front. With a breezy wind,

we will be cooler, more seasonable than we’ve been over the past few days. Showers tonight with

lows in the 30s.

A low will hang out to our north, giving us clouds and mixed showers Tuesday and Tuesday night.

Quiet weather for Wednesday and Thursday with milder temperatures.

Friday will be warm, but as a cold front moves in, we’ll have some late day showers. Temperatures

will drop through the weekend with 60s on Saturday and 50s on Sunday. We’ll have some

showers along with the cooler temperatures.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You Ask, We Answer: Is the Susquehanna River the oldest river in the world?
100 Robert St. gun
Handgun, drugs, $7,200 recovered in Binghamton search warrant
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand
Senator Kirsten Gillibrand visits Binghamton to discuss her 5-point master plan on aging
Binghamton man found in Town of Union charged with attempted murder
Victim slashed in face after fight at Endicott residence

Latest News

Wet start for Monday
Cooler temperatures arrive Tuesday
Wet start for Monday
More warm air for Sunday
Rain arrives overnight Sunday to Monday
More warm air for Sunday