MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers. Windy, cool. 0-.05″ 60% High 56 (52-58) Wind SW 10-15 G20 mph

We’ll have clouds and a few showers today on the back of a cold front. With a breezy wind,

we will be cooler, more seasonable than we’ve been over the past few days. Showers tonight with

lows in the 30s.

A low will hang out to our north, giving us clouds and mixed showers Tuesday and Tuesday night.

Quiet weather for Wednesday and Thursday with milder temperatures.

Friday will be warm, but as a cold front moves in, we’ll have some late day showers. Temperatures

will drop through the weekend with 60s on Saturday and 50s on Sunday. We’ll have some

showers along with the cooler temperatures.

