Man gets 20 years for manslaughter conviction

By WBNG Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ITHACA, NY (WBNG) -- The Tompkins County District Attorney’s Office announced the sentencing of a man for a manslaughter conviction.

The district attorney’s office said William L. Marshall, 41, of Ithaca, will serve 20 years in prison for the conviction. He will also serve five years of post-release supervision. He was sentenced on April 14.

On Feb. 23, Marshall pleaded guilty to intentionally causing the death of Alan Godfrey in July 2021.

Marshall is currently serving a 33-month sentence from a 2022 conviction for possession of a firearm by a prior convicted felon.

“Regardless of any underlying circumstances, the defendant chose to take the law into his own hands when he brutally killed Alan Godfrey,” said District Attorney Matthew Van Houton. “Alan Godfrey did not deserve to die. There is no place in our society for those who exercise vigilante justice without regard for the law and without considering the devastating consequences of their actions.”

Prosecutors sought a sentence of 25 years in prison.

